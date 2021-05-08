Russell R. French Sells 5,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $158.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

