Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

