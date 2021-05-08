saffron.finance (SFI) Market Cap Hits $121.43 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,352.49 or 0.02288705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $121.43 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00080470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00797357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.41 or 0.09575245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044457 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 89,781 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

