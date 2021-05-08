Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.93). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.