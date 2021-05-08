Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 37,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,003,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

