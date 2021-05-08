Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 211,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

