Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

SAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,647. The firm has a market cap of $287.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

