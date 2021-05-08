Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SVRA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Savara by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

