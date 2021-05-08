Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 99,510 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,510 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 5.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $65,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM opened at $46.44 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.