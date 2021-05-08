Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,780 shares during the period. CGI makes up approximately 1.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CGI worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

NYSE:GIB opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

