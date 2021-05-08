Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Schlumberger by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Schlumberger by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.89 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.