Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.01 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.