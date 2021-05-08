Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.