Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,162,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

