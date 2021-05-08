Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 244.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 290,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $53.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83.

