Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $417.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $419.02. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

