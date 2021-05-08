Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.79. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

