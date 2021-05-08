Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

