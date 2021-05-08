Scot R. Jafroodi Sells 5,160 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $41.20 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $41.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.85 million, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

