Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$48.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

IFP traded up C$0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.93 and a twelve month high of C$37.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

