Scotiabank Increases Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$27.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE WJX opened at C$23.52 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$7.23 and a 12 month high of C$24.07. The stock has a market cap of C$503.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wajax will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

