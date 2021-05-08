ScPrime (SCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,085.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $10,085.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00082244 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00255794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00197374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,529,643 coins and its circulating supply is 34,846,032 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

