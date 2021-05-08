Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Seabridge Gold worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

SA opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -259.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

