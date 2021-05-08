Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sealed Air by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.