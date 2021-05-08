SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

LON:SGRO traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,011.50 ($13.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,308,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 967.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 942.92. The company has a market cap of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

