Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00794667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,718.12 or 0.09684563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

