Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.