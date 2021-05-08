Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.81.
Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
