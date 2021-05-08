Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MCRB stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

