Serum Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Serum has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $10.40 or 0.00017791 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $520.01 million and approximately $203.02 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00103078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.06 or 0.00773314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.43 or 0.09058595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

