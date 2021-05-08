ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $11,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

SFBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

