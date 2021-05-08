Sesen Bio (SESN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sesen Bio to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Sesen Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SESN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

