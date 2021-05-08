Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 73047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

