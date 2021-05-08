Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

