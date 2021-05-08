Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $16.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,731. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.