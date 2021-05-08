Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.32

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 1065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
