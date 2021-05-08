Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.32

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 1065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

