Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $1,530.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,325.00.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,386.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,108.60 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,142.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after purchasing an additional 281,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.