SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) Insider Patrick Holywell Acquires 495,000 Shares of Stock

SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) insider Patrick Holywell purchased 495,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,890.00 ($7,778.57).

Patrick Holywell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI6 Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Patrick Holywell purchased 750,000 shares of SI6 Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($9,642.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

SI6 Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and Botswana. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, PGE, and silver minerals, as well as lithium and tantalum. It holds interests in Botswanan Project comprises seven exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,500km2; and has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Monument Gold Project.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SI6 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI6 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.