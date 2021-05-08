Signata Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,368.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $117,368.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00084593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00063322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.03 or 0.00772747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00102129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.62 or 0.08920532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.