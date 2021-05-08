Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.64.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,078 shares of company stock worth $468,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

