Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.