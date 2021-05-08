Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
Shares of SIMO stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
