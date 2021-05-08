Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.28 million to $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $105.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.91 million to $107.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.08 million, with estimates ranging from $143.73 million to $147.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 232,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.41.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

