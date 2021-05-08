Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 172,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

