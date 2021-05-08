SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.85. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 273,687 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

