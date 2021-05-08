Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

