Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

