Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

