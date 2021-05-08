Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 351.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $1,413,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 323,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

