SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 53,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,698. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

SUNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other SLR Senior Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of SLR Senior Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

