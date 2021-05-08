SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SMC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. SMC has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

