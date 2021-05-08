Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Snap has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6,509.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 51,212.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Snap by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.